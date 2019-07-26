Corey Nickerson Signs Overall Deal With CBS Television Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Corey Nickerson is moving from ABC Studios to CBS Television Studios with a new two-year overall deal. Under the pact, Nickerson will develop new television projects for broadcast, cable and/or streaming services for the studio.
Nickerson most recently served as an executive producer for the Emmy-nominated and Peabody-award-winning ABC/ABC Studios comedy series black-ish. She spent four seasons on black-ish, and was recently honored for an episode she wrote tackling the subject of post-partum depression.
Before joining ABC Studios, Nickerson co-created and co-wrote with Fresh off The Boat and Don’t Trust the B— creator Nahnatchka Khan the Fox comedy pilot Fatrick and served as a co-executive producer on Don’t Trust the B—. Her credits also include Scrubs and My Boys. Nickerson’s first scripted series staff writing job was on Fox’s The Bernie Mac Show.
