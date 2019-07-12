‘Conan’ Excuses Kumail Nanjiani’s Cancellation With Some Ice Cold Revenge

Comedian/actor Kumail Nanjiani was a last-minute cancellation from tonight’s Conan. No hard feelings from the host – he just filled the time by showing a clip from a movie that Nanjiani’s new movie Stuber will be competing against at the box office.

Nanjiani was delayed because he was shooting HBO’s Silicon Valley, where he plays Dinesh Chugtai. Conan mused that the only previous time he was stood up was by Liza Minelli. Now, he had to deal with “another troublesome diva.”

Stuber is an action comedy starring Nanjiani, Dave Bautista, Iko Uwais, Natalie Morales, Betty Gilpin, Jimmy Tatro, Mira Sorvino, and Karen Gillan. It depicts an Uber driver who becomes an unwilling part of a police officer’s operation. Produced by 20th Century Fox and distributed by Walt Disney, the film could have used the boost from Conan, given its advance reviews. See Conan’s dig below.