Comic-Con Best Of 2019 TV Schedule: ‘Star Trek’ Beams Down To Hall H, ‘Game Of Thrones’ Returns And More

Check back for updates to the schedule. The TV lineup for the 50th Comic-Con is bursting at the seams and the San Diego Convention Center will be bustling with everything from the supernatural to superheroes.

Star Trek will be beaming into Hall H with a look at the cultural phenomenon created by Gene Roddenberry. In addition to CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery, Comic-Con attendees will be the first to hear about the highly anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard starring Sir Patrick Stewart as well as the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

This year, winter will be coming one last time as the confab will host HBO’s Game of Thrones. The series may be done, but the fandom is alive and well. Stars and creators will take the Hall H stage July 19 with Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Other panelists include creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik. In addition to Game of Thrones, HBO is bringing Westworld and His Dark Materials to the confab.

There will also be tons and tons of first looks and premieres of new series including the TV adaptation of Snowpiercer, Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance and The Witcher, Hulu’s revival of Veronica Mars as well as Amazon’s The Boys. AMC’s The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead will also be returning to Hall H to talk about the massive zombie franchise.

This year also marks the 80th anniversary of Batman, so fans will expect plenty of Gotham and Caped Crusader fare throughout the con including premieres of the CW’s Batwoman and Epix’s Batman prequel Pennyworth.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Warner Bros. TV Preview Night

6 PM, Ballroom 20

Comic-Con and Warner Bros. Television proudly continue their annual Preview Night tradition with the exclusive world premiere screening of new series Batwoman and a pilot screening of new series Pennyworth as well as a sneak peek of fan favorite The 100, Rooster Teeth, and more.



THURSDAY, JULY 18

Batman Beyond: 20th Anniversary

12:15 PM, Hall H

Come celebrate the series’ 20th anniversary of the animated series Batman Beyond with many members of the creative team behind the breakthrough production, including producers Bruce Timm (Batman: The Animated Series) and Glen Murakami (Teen Titans), eight-time Emmy Award–winning casting/dialogue director Andrea Romano(Justice League), director James Tucker (Batman: Hush), writers Bob Goodman (Elementary, Warehouse 13) and Stan Berkowitz (Justice League: The New Frontier), and the acting stars of the series: Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) and Will Friedle (Boy Meets World, Kim Possible), the voices of Batman and Terry McGinnis, respectively. Stay to the end for some exclusive prizes and cool announcements.

The Order

12:30 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Cast Jake Manley, Sarah Grey, Adam DiMarco, Devery Jacobs, Thomas Elms, Louriza Tronco and Katharine Isabelle will join series creator/showrunner Dennis Heaton, writer/EP Shelley Eriksen and EPs Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes for a cha.

Evil

12:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Evil is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a carpenter as they investigate the church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there’s a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Please join series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi and Michael Emerson along with co-creators and executive producers Robert King and Michelle King for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Moderated by Lynette Rice from Entertainment Weekly. Evil will air Thursdays this fall on CBS.

Undone

1:45 PM, Indigo Ballroom

From Raphael Bob-Waksberg & Kate Purdy, the acclaimed creators of BoJack Horseman, comes Undone, a groundbreaking and genre-bending animated series, starring Rosa Salazar, about a young woman’s complex journey to unlock her past and solve the mystery of her father’s death.

SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!

1:45 PM, Room 6A

Drop on the deck and flop like a fish because Nickelodeon is celebrating 20 years of SpongeBob SquarePants! Dive deep down into the making of the brand-new special, “SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout!” with co-executive producers Vincent Waller and Marc Ceccarelli. Voice actors Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy), Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) and Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs) will discuss what it was like to portray their characters in front of the camera for the first time in this live action-animation hybrid special. Moderated by: David Canfield (Entertainment Weekly).

Nancy Drew

2 PM, Ballroom 20

Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother’s untimely death derails Nancy’s college plans. Devastated by her mother’s passing, Nancy swears off crime-solving, but when a socialite is murdered, Nancy finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation. A supernatural presence begins to haunt Nancy’s investigation, and she discovers that the current crime has an astonishing connection to the unsolved murder of a local girl. Whether the ghost is here to help or hinder Nancy remains to be seen, but one thing’s for sure: Nancy’s going to have to unravel the clues from both the living and the dead to solve the crimes. Please join series stars Kennedy McMann, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Alex Saxon and Tunji Kasim, along with executive producers Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu-Taylor and Stephanie Savage for an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode followed by a panel discussion. Moderated by Damian Holbrook of TV Guide magazine. Nancy Drew will air Wednesdays this fall on The CW.

Van Helsing

2 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists includes series stars Kelly Overton, Jonathan Scarfe, Christopher Heyerdahl, Tricia Helfer, Neal McDonough, Aleks Paunovic, Jennifer Cheron Garcia, Keeya King, and Nicole Munoz, as well as showrunner Jonathan Lloyd Walker and Executive Producers Mike Frislev and Chad Oakes.

Emergence

3 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Beyond explanation…beyond understanding…lies the truth. Join the Cast and Executive Producers for a first look at the pilot episode of ABC’s new drama series “Emergence” followed by an exciting panel discussion. This character-driven genre thriller follows a police chief who takes in a young child she finds near the site of a mysterious accident who has no memory of what has happened. The investigation draws her into a conspiracy larger than she ever imagined, and the child’s identity is at the center of it all. Produced by ABC Studios. Executive Producers Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters with Cast Members Allison Tolman, Donald Faison, Clancy Brown, Alexa Swinton, Owain Yeoman, Ashley Aufderheide, Robert Bailey Jr., and Zabryna Guevara will all be in attendance. Indigo Ballroom.

Teen Titans Go! New Episode Premiere and Q&A

3:15 PM, Room 6DE

Go! Teen Titans Go!The Titans return to San Diego to kick off your Comic-Con weekend waffle fights, meatball parties and . . . if you’re good, they might show a brand-new episode too! Producers and members of the voice cast will show attendees an awesome time covering this favorite animated series.

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

3:30 PM, Hall H

The cast and producers of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will return to San Diego Comic-Con in epic fashion as they take over Hall H for the first time ever! Be the first to hear the scoop about the show-stopping conclusion for season six and what awaits in season seven of Marvel’s flagship television show. With your favorite stars in attendance, including Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker, Henry Simmons, Natalia Cordova-Buckley, and Jeff Ward, along with executive producers Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Jeff Bell, and Jeph Loeb, this is a must-see panel to celebrate seven seasons with the world’s greatest fans! This action-packed series from ABC Studios and Marvel Television airs Fridays at 8/7c on ABC.

To Shell and Back: An exclusive TMNT creator panel

4 PM, Neil Morgan Auditorium, San Diego Central Library

It’s creator COWABUNGA time! Three generations of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles creators will take the stage to celebrate the history, fandom, and success of the Heroes in a Half -Shell. This exclusive history-making event will give fans rare access to co-executive producers Andy Suriano and Ant Ward (Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), executive producer Ciro Nieli (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and legendary TMNT co-creator Kevin Eastman. United for the first time, these award-winning creators will answer fan questions, share audience giveaways and unveil never-before-seen original TMNT art. Moderated by Mike Cecchini (Den of Geek).

Stumptown

4:15 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Based on the “Stumptown” graphic novel, ABC’s new drama series “Stumptown” follows Dex Parios (Cobie Smulders) – a strong, assertive and sharp-witted army veteran with a complicated love life, gambling debt and a brother to take care of in Portland, Oregon. Her military intelligence skills make her a great PI, but her unapologetic style puts her in the firing line of hardcore criminals and not quite in alliance with the police. Produced by ABC Studios. Panelists include cast members Cobie Smulders, Jake Johnson, Michael Ealy, Camryn Manheim, Tantoo Cardinal, Cole Sibus and Adrian Martinez, with Executive Producer Jason Richman and “Stumptown” Graphic Novel Author Greg Rucka to be.

His Dark Materials

4:45 PM, Hall H

James McAvoy (Lord Asriel), Dafne Keen (Lyra), Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby), Jane Tranter (executive producer) and Ruth Wilson (Mrs. Coulter). Autograph signing is at 2:45 pm. His Dark Materials is written by Jack Thorne and directed by Tom Hooper, and is based on Pullman’s acclaimed trilogy of books: Northern Lights, The Subtle Knife and The Amber Spyglass, considered a modern masterpiece of imaginative fiction.



Cobra Kai: Past, Present, and Future

4:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Hear from the cast and creators of the hit YouTube Original Series Cobra Kai, which launched its second season last spring to another round of fanfare and critical acclaim. From its iconic roots in The Karate Kid film franchise to the current YouTube series, fans can learn the moves it took to bring these popular characters back for a new generation—and try to wrestle free the surprises in store for its upcoming third season.

Superstore

5:30 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Join your fellow Cloud 9 employees for a Q&A session with the cast and producers: America Ferrera, Ben Feldman, Mark McKinney, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahi, and executive producers Justin Spitzer, Gabe Miller and Jonathan Green.

Crank Yankers

6:45 PM, Indigo Ballroom

The Crank Yankers cast and producers dial in on the upcoming revival, sharing how they updated it for a digital-driven audience, their favorite past moments and behind-the-scenes anecdotes, and special sneak peeks of the rebooted and beloved series.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

10:15 AM, Room 6BCF

Panelists include voice cast Aimee Carrero (Adora/She-Ra), Karen Fukuhara (Glimmer), Marcus Scribner (Bow) and Lauren Ash (Scorpia) join executive producer Noelle Stevenson.

Bless The Harts

11 PM, Indigo Ballroom

From the network that brought you the Simpsons, the Griffins & the Belchers now presents the Harts! FOX’s new half hour comedy, Bless The Harts features your new favorite, good ol’ Southern family. Jenny Hart (Kristen Wiig) supports her lottery scratcher-obsessed mother, Betty (Maya Rudolph) and her witty, creative daughter, Violet (Jillian Bell). With the help of her eternally optimistic, dreamer boyfriend Wayne (Ike Barinholtz), they hope to one day achieve the American dream. While they are always struggling to make ends meet, they’re already rich in friends, family and laughter. Join us for an exclusive first look into your next animation obsession with executive producers, Emmy Award winner Emily Spivey (Wine Country, Parks and Recreation, Saturday Night Live), and Academy Award winners Phil Lord & Chris Miller (Spiderman: Into the Spider-Verse, The Lego Movie, 21 Jump Street) and the all-star cast behind the Harts!

Veronica Mars

11:30 AM, Ballroom 20

A screening of the first episode of the Hulu revival ahead of its July 26 premiere. This will be followed by a Q&A with cast and creators.

DuckTales

11:45 AM, Room 6A

Panelists will include stars Ben Schwartz (Dewey), Bobby Moynihan (Louie), Kate Micucci (Webby) and Paget Brewster (Della Duck) join executive producer Matt Youngberg and co-producer/story editor Francisco Angones.

Fear the Walking Dead

12 PM, Hall H

The packed panel includes stars Lennie James, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Danay Garcia, Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Alexa Nisenson, Austin Amelio, Rubén Blades, and Karen David. Also aboard: Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of The Walking Dead Universe; showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg; executive producers Robert Kirkman, Dave Alpert, Gale Anne Hurd, and Greg Nicotero; and director and co-executive producer, Michael Satrazemis.

The Walking Dead

1 PM, Hall H

Panelists include stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Danai Gurira, Ryan Hurst, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Avi Nash, Nadia Hilker, Eleanor Matsuura, and Cailey Fleming. Also on board: Gimple, showrunner Angela Kang; executive producers Kirkman, Alpert, Hurd, and Nicotero.

The Witcher

2:15 PM, Hall H

Based on the best-selling fantasy series of books, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Be among the first to get the exclusive scoop on the highly anticipated new Netflix original series centering around famed monster hunter, Geralt of Rivia. Be introduced to the world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

Solar Opposites

3 PM, Indigo Ballroom

From the minds behind Rick And Morty come Solar Opposites, a new animated series that follows a family of aliens “from a better world” who take refuge in middle America. Join Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty), Sean Giambrone (The Goldbergs), Mary Mack (Golan the Insatiable) along with executive producers Mike McMahan (Rick and Morty) and Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) for an exclusive first look into the series premiering in 2020 on Hulu.

Legacies

3:15 PM, Room 6BCF

Will feature cast and creators of the CW show.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

3:30 PM, Hall H

Netflix will give a sneak peek of the fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance. In the prequel, three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power and set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world. Realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects, the cast and creators discuss all of your burning questions about bringing Thra to life.

The Boys

3:30 PM, Ballroom 20

Join executive producers Seth Rogen and Eric Kripke, along with series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon, Karen Fukuhara, and Elisabeth Shue, with moderator Aisha Tyler, for a behind the scenes look at their upcoming series. Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super-powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven. The series premieres July 26 on Amazon Prime Video.

Bob’s Burgers

4 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Always one of the most entertaining panels at Comic-Con, the Emmy Award-winning animated FOX series Bob’s Burgers returns to San Diego with a few surprises in store! Creator and executive producer Loren Bouchard and executive producer Nora Smith will break news about the upcoming season, and the always entertaining cast including H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal, Larry Murphy and Megan Mullally will have you howling with laughter with never-before-seen footage followed by a lively panel discussion and audience Q&A.

Pennyworth

4:30 PM, Room 6BCF

Cast and creators from the forthcoming Batman prequel at Epix.

Carnival Row

4:45 PM, Ballroom 20

Join stars Orlando Bloom, Cara Delevingne, David Gyasi, Tamzin Merchant and executive producers Travis Beacham and Marc Guggenheim for a sneak peek and conversation about Carnival Row, moderated by Tim Kash. Set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man, Amazon Prime Video’s Carnival Row explores how this growing population struggles to coexist with humans — forbidden to live, love, or fly with freedom. But even in darkness, hope lives, as a human detective, Rycroft Philostrate (Orlando Bloom), and a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss (Cara Delevingne) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society.

The Terror: Infamy

4:45 PM, Room 6A

Preview panel for the horror anthology’s Season 2 tale include cast members Derek Mio, George Takei, Kiki Sukezane, and Cristina Rodlo, along with co-creators Alexander Woo and Max Borenstein.

Archer

5 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Panelists include voice actors H. Jon Benjamin, Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Chris Parnell, Judy Greer, Amber Nash and Lucky Yates, plus executive producers Matt Thompson and Casey Willis.



Game of Thrones

5:30 PM, Hall H

Cast members scheduled to appear on stage are Jacob Anderson (Grey Worm), John Bradley (Samwell Tarly), Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister), Liam Cunningham (Davos Seaworth), Nathalie Emmanuel (Missandei of Naath), Iain Glen (Ser Jorah Mormont), Conleth Hill (Varys), Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran Stark). Other panelists include creators and showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss and director and executive producer Miguel Sapochnik.

What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage

5:30 PM, Room 6DE

Acclaimed director and television star Fred Savage cannot wait a second longer to share the world of The Flare, the most mind-bending, thrilling, edge-of-your-seat sci-fi show never created. The Flare, based on TJ Whitford’s classic series of sci-fi novels, “The Moon is the Sun at Night” not only sizzled its way into living rooms nationwide, but also inspired Fox to create its first ever after-show, What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage. Join Fred, alongside stars of The Flare, Shiri Appleby (Roswell), Kevin Zegers (Fear the Walking Dead), Tyler Ritter (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.), and co-creators Matt Silverstein and Dave Jeser and director Jon Cassar (24) to get a sneak peek screening of the fourth episode of the after-show dedicated to exploring the fandom surrounding the “The Flare.” “What Just Happened??!, Fred’s half-hour hybrid comedy/talk show, airs on FOX on Sunday nights. Screening to be followed by a conversation moderated by Fred Savage and fan Q&A.

The Rookie

6 PM, Horton Grand Theatre

Join series star and executive producer, Nathan Fillion, as he discusses his latest role as John Nolan on ABC’s high-action drama The Rookie, as production begins on its second season. Joining Nathan for this intimate conversation will be longtime friend, and The Rookie showrunner, Alexi Hawley. The two collaborators will also reflect on Nathan’s overarching career, spanning from Firefly to Shakespeare, and now, playing the oldest Rookie in the LAPD.

The Rook

6 PM, Room 6A

Based on the often dark humored 2012 novel by Daniel O’Malley, the Kari Skogland and Stephenie Meyer executive produced The Rook traces the steps and global protecting lower grade spycraft of Greenwell’s Myfanwy Thomas as she tries to reconstruct her memories after walking up in a very unusual situation underneath London’s Millennium Bridge. Stars Olivia Munn, Joely Richardson and Emma Greenwell will all be in attendance.

neXt

6:45 PM, Room 6DE

Join us for the world premiere of neXt, a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with an examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. Coming to FOX in 2020, neXt stars John Slattery (Mad Men) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who teams with cybercrime agent Fernanda Andrade (The First), to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Panelists to include creator and executive producer Manny Coto (24), executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley (Ozark), Jason Butler Harner (Ozark) and Eve Harlow (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) for a moderated conversation and fan Q&A.

Preacher

7 PM, Hall H

Panel previewing the fourth and final season of the Vertigo Comics adaptation includes executive producer Seth Rogen, stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Graham McTavish, and Mark Harelik.

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Batwoman

10:30 AM, Ballroom 20

A screening of the pilot episode of the new CW series will be followed by a Q&A with cast and creators.

Enter the Star Trek Universe

11:30 AM, Hall H

Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon for the ages. Star Trek broke barriers then and continues to do so now, inspiring people of all generations and walks of life with its celebration of cultural diversity, scientific exploration and the pursuit of uncharted frontiers. Today, the “Star Trek” universe continues to thrive, exploring all new missions for Starfleet. CBS All Access invites you to join the cast and producers of its hit series Star Trek: Discovery and be the first to hear about two new upcoming additions to the “Star Trek” universe: the highly anticipated new series Star Trek: Picard, starring Sir Patrick Stewart, and the animated series Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The Simpsons

12 PM, Ballroom 20

Now 30 years old and part of the mighty Disney empire. Get inside insights and secret tips on the upcoming brand-new season from Matt Groening, Al Jean, Mike B Anderson, Stephanie Gillis and the voice of “Lisa Simpson” and panel moderator, Yeardley Smith.

The Good Place

12 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Join stars Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, D’Arcy Carden, Manny Jacinto and executive producers Michael Schur and Drew Goddard for a forking great conversation moderated by Marc Evan Jackson.



American Dad!

1 PM, Ballroom 20

It’s a Smith-family Funday with “Hayley” (Rachael MacFarlane), “Steve” (Scott Grimes), “Klaus” (Dee Bradley Baker) and “Principal Lewis” (Kevin Michael Richardson) plus executive producer & co-creator Matt Weitzman and producers Kara Vallow & Jeff Kauffmann who will treat “American Dad!” fans to a first look at scenes from all new episodes coming soon to TBS…plus a few other surprises! Then, join cast Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Mike Henry and executive producers Rich Appel, Alec Sulkin and Kara Vallow from FOX’s hit animated comedy Family Guy as we celebrate our 20th anniversary! We’ll take a look back at some of our favorite moments over the last 20 years, plus a special sneak peek at the hilarity and hi-jinx in the upcoming season!

The Expanse

1 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Join series stars Steven Strait, Wes Chatham, Shohreh Aghdashloo, Frankie Adams, Cas Anvar, Dominique Tipper, and executive producers Naren Shankar and Ty Franck to get an early look at what’s to come when Season 4 drops on Amazon Prime Video later this year.

Westworld

1:15 PM, Hall H

The panel will include creators, executive producers and directors Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and cast members Ed Harris, Thandie Newton, Aaron Paul, Tessa Thompson, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright.

The Orville

2:30 PM, Ballroom 20

From Emmy Award-winning executive producer and creator Seth MacFarlane, The Orville is back for season 3 and stopping in San Diego! Join the full crew of the U.S.S. Orville:Seth MacFarlane, Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, Mark Jackson & Chad L. Coleman and Executive Producers David A. Goodman, Jon Cassar & Brannon Braga to get an exclusive look back at some of our favorite, never-before-seen moments of season 2 and a special sneak peek at the new and exciting missions in the upcoming third season!

Snowpiercer

3 PM, Indigo Ballroom

Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland, Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie of the same name. The series was renewed for season two prior to the season one premiere. Panelists include Jennifer Connelly, Daveed Diggs, Alison Wright, Mickey Sumner, Lena Hall, Steven Ogg and executive producer and showrunner Graeme Manson as well as Executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios.

Arrow

3:30 PM, Ballroom 20

The Man in the High Castle

4:15 PM, Room 6A

With the 4th and final season of The Man in The High Castle premiering this fall on Amazon Prime Video, the series’ cast and creators, including Isa Dick Hackett, Daniel Percival, David Scarpa, Rufus Sewell, Joel de la Fuente, Jason O’Mara, Chelah Horsdal and Frances Turner, with moderator Dominic Patten, will take fans behind the scenes as the resistance becomes a full-blown rebellion.

Supergirl

4:15 PM, Ballroom 20

Black Lightning

5 PM, Ballroom 20

The Flash

5:45 PM, Ballroom 20

What We Do in the Shadows

6:30 PM, Room 6BCF

Panelists include stars Matt Berry, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Harvey Guillén and Mark Proksch, plus members of the creative team.

NOS4A2

5:30 PM, Room 6A

Panelists include cast members Zachary Quinto and Ashleigh Cummings, along with showrunner Jami O’Brien and executive producer Joe Hill.

DC Universe: Titans, Doom Patrol, Young Justice: Outsiders and Harley Quinn

7 PM, Indigo Ballroom

The panels will include stars and creators from their original series and will serve up some sneak peeks, first looks, exclusive screenings and breaking news that will make everyone go wild. Fans of DC Daily, the news program for all things DC, can attend a panel featuring the show’s hosts on Friday, July 19 from 10 am in Room 9.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

7:45 PM, Room: 6BCF

Join the Nine-Nine for a Q&A session with the cast and producers: Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller and executive producers Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Supernatural

10:30 AM, Hall H

Riverdale

11:45 AM, Hall H

Mayans M.C.

1 PM, Hall H

Mayans M.C. is the next chapter in Kurt Sutter’s award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga. Set in a post-Jax Teller world, Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Come for an exclusive sneak peek at a scene from the upcoming season and a not-to-be-missed conversation with Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer Kurt Sutter, Co-Creator/Executive Producer/Writer/Director Elgin James and Executive Producer/Director Kevin Dowling, plus stars JD Pardo, Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, Michael Irby, Carla Baratta, Antonio Jaramillo, Raoul Max Trujillo, Richard Cabral, Danny Pino, Emilio Rivera, Frankie Loyal, Joseph Lucero and Vincent Rocco Vargas discussing what to look forward to from Season 2. Moderator: Lynette Rice, Entertainment Weekly.



Ghost Adventures

1 PM, Room 7AB

Panelists include paranormal investigators Zak Bagans, Billy Tolley, Jay Wasley and Aaron Goodwin.