Starz’s New Superpowered Spy Thriller ‘The Rook’ Heading To Comic-Con

The rookie superpowered spy thriller is the Lionsgate-owned outlet's only SDCC offering this year

EXCLUSIVE: The Rook is bringing its intrigue to Comic-Con.

The superpowered fueled spy thriller that debuted June 30 on Starz is set for a panel July 19 in Room 6A of the San Diego Convention Center, I’ve learned. As you would hope for an inaugural appearance at the confab, The Rook’s stars Olivia Munn, Joely Richardson and Emma Greenwell will all be in attendance.

No word on who will be moderating the spyfest, but I do know it will take place starting at 6 PM for those planning their SDCC schedule.

Based on the often dark-humored 2012 novel by Daniel O’Malley, the series executive produced by Kari Skogland and Stephenie Meyer traces the steps and global-protecting lower-grade spycraft of Greenwell’s Myfanwy Thomas as she tries to reconstruct her memories after waking up in a very unusual situation underneath London’s Millennium Bridge.

Faking her way through her old life, Thomas soon figures out she is a person of extreme variant abilities (aka superpowers) and an employee of the Checquy. The British secret agency heavy in office politics and drenched in chess is ostensibly run by Richardson’s Linda Farrier as one of a number of national units set to stop so-called extra normal threats. Think the CIA meets The X-Men.

Which, of course, is a great pivot to mutant alum Munn, who plays Monica Reed, an American EVA with a very distinct agenda. BTW, it’s Munn’s b-day today:

Another distinct agenda is that unlike a lot of shows premiering their wares at Comic-Con, The Rook will already be three episodes deep by the time the trio hit the stage, a clear advantage for a newbie in front of what can be a hard crowd.

With that, The Rook will be Starz’s only SDCC panel this year.

Similar to 2018, the Lionsgate-owned premium cabler isn’t bringing fan faves Outlander or American Gods. Like last year, those shows may be landing at New York Comic-Con later this fall instead — maybe.

What is for sure is that Deadline will be in the Comic-Con air space this year with our usual top-notch coverage. Attending the confab will be editorial director Anthony D’Alessandro, associate editor Dino-Ray Ramos, Hero Nation editor Geoff Boucher and myself. Also, as usual, we’ll be breaking all the news inside and outside the convention center.

For your calendars, San Diego Comic-Con runs July 18-21.