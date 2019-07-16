Comic-Con: Seth MacFarlane Will Bring ‘The Orville Experience’ To San Diego

EXCLUSIVE: Seth MacFarlane is bringing The Orville to San Diego this week in a big way — and not just for the fans attending Comic-Con International.

A sprawling exhibit called The Orville Experience will bring the sci-fi show’s 25th century universe to the historic Carnation Dairy Building (390 11th Avenue)with a huge collection of props, creatures, costumes, concept art, and practical models, including the show’s title starship, the USS Orville, the Planetary Union exploration vessel named after aviation pioneer Orville Wright.

The wardrobe used by the entire crew will be on display along with costumes worn by notable guest stars (Charlize Theron and Rob Lowe among them). Some likely fan-favorites among the creature and prop collection include the life-sized Lt. Unk and the infamous mustache that once graced the lip of Lt. Commander Bortus. No word whether a jar of pickles made it into the showcase.

The Orville Experience is free and open to the public. No Comic-Con badge required. Some giveaways will be distributed to fans as supplies permit. The exhibit opens Thursday evening with limited hours (6pm-8pm) and continues on Friday and Saturday with a full-day schedule (10am-8pm both days). The exhibit is closed on Sunday.

The Orville will also be the focus of a Saturday panel in Ballroom 20 at Comic-Con.

Created and written by MacFarlane, the one-hour show is a meld of humor and deep-space peril with an emphasis on workplace relationships between a crew of humans and aliens under the command of Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane).

Inspired by MacFarlane’s affection for Star Trek, The Orville, is produced by 20th Century Fox Television. MacFarlane, Brannon Braga, Jon Cassar, David A. Goodman, and Jason Clark executive produce the show, which airs on Thursday nights and has been renewed for Season 3.