San Diego Comic-Con: Awesome Media Launches Graphic Novel Studio & Eyes Screen Adaptations, First Title ‘Retrograde’ Debuts At Confab

Kew Media-backed UK outfit Awesome Media & Entertainment, the IP and production company founded by writer-producer Jeff Norton, is launching a graphic novel ‘studio’ with the ambition to develop stories into film and TV properties.

Awesome’s fiction publishing imprint Awesome Reads was launched in 2018. Comic book writer Richard Dinnick is joining the new venture as publisher.

The plan is for Awesome Reads to develop high-concept, character-driven comics for a broad, adult audience and for them to also be developed for the screen. The division will launch with Retrograde, a post-apocalyptic love story about the survivors of a retro-virus that has dialed back the evolutionary clock on most of the planet’s DNA.

Retrograde is written by Dinnick (Lost In Space), with art by Pasquale Qualano, colors by Charlie Kirchoff, and lettering by Comicraft’s Richard Starkings and Jimmy Betancourt. It will be followed in December by #Guardian, written by Erika Lewis, a modern western about a former CIA agent named Sera Renteria who becomes a self-fashioned vigilante who responds to cries for help over social media.

Titles for 2020 include Brexodus, a political thriller set in an alternative modern-day Britain as it attempts to secede from the Roman Empire, and Cortex, a high-tech mystery about hacking human memory to solve crimes.

Awesome, which is backed by Kew Media Group and Tricycle Media, is in development on a TV version of its Dino Knights novel with OmniFilm Entertainment and The Jim Henson Company. The live-action Knights Of Panterra series is being overseen by showrunner Simon Barry (Van Helsing).