Comic-Con: Fox Sets Sights High With Ferris Wheel, Animated Fan Fair

Fox’s expansion of its “Animation Domination” block on Sunday nights will be showcased next week at Comic-Con International in San Diego with the inaugural Fox Fan Fair, which will spread across 24,000 square feet and two activation sites. The eye-catching branding hub will feature free carnival games, super-sized lawn games, an ice cream truck, and a hulking 70-foot Ferris wheel that provides the event’s spinning signature centerpiece.

The amusement rides and carnival games are themed to The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, as well as the upcoming animated series Bless the Harts, ‘from Emily Spivey (Parks & Recreation), Kristen Wiig, and newly minted Oscar winners Phil Lord and Christopher Miller (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse). Bless the Hearts and a second Sunday night newcomer, Duncanville, from Amy Poehler and Mike & Julie Scully, will each premiere next year.

The Fox Fan Fair will offer digital enticements as well, including an array of exclusive Snapchat filters and multiple AR experiences. Fox also plans to distribute more than 83,000 limited-edition items (collectible buttons, lanyards, posters, etc.) over the course of the long weekend. The Fox Fan Fair will be at 200 West Island Avenue, across from the Children’s Museum.

The Fox Fan Fair will run all four days of Comic-Con International: July 18th (noon to 8:00pm), July 19th and 20th (10am to 8pm) and July 21st (10am to 1pm).