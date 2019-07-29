Colony Capital Eyeing Minority Stake In Legendary Entertainment

Tom Barrack’s investment company Colony Capital is possibly looking to purchase a minority stake in Legendary Entertainment.

Home of the Godzilla franchise, Detective Pikachu, Netflix’s adaptation of Lost in Space and the forthcoming Amazon series Carnival Row starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, Legendary Entertainment is owned by Dalian Wanda Group. According to Bloomberg, Colony has been in talks to buy a minority stake and the investment would be significantly lower than the $3.5 billion Wanda acquired it for in 2016.

The investment would be made via a newly made fund called Colony Media Partners. It would be Colony’s return to media. In 2016, they sold Miramax to Qatar-based BeIN Media Group. In addition, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund may throw their hat in the ring and invest in Legendary via the fund. This is after they explored a potential $700 million stake in Legendary last year. Despite all these talks, nothing has been solidified.

This news comes after Barrack, who was chairman of President Trump’s inaugural committee, revealed that he was stepping down as chief executive officer of Colony in 2021.