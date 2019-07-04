Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

Viacom’s Channel 5 Lines Up Colombian Cocaine Docu-Series From ‘Spy Wars’ Producer Alaska TV; WME To Rep In U.S.

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Keeps Cool During On-Air Quake

Twitter

Sports host Colin Cowherd isn’t usually at a loss for words, but then again the Fox Sports 1 talker has never been in an earthquake before. The 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Southern California this morning occurred during today’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd was on air, and while the subject of the episode was Kawhi Leonard’s pending free-agency decision, nature briefly interrupted.

Watch the video below.

“Uh, we are having an earthquake in Los Angeles,” said Cowherd mid-discussion, then after a pause, “I thought somebody was grabbing my desk. I’ve never been in an earthquake, certainly not on the air. We’ll take a break. We just had a little earth.”

The Herd airs Monday through Friday at noon on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio.

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad