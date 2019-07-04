Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd Keeps Cool During On-Air Quake

Sports host Colin Cowherd isn’t usually at a loss for words, but then again the Fox Sports 1 talker has never been in an earthquake before. The 6.4 magnitude quake that hit Southern California this morning occurred during today’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd was on air, and while the subject of the episode was Kawhi Leonard’s pending free-agency decision, nature briefly interrupted.

Watch the video below.

“Uh, we are having an earthquake in Los Angeles,” said Cowherd mid-discussion, then after a pause, “I thought somebody was grabbing my desk. I’ve never been in an earthquake, certainly not on the air. We’ll take a break. We just had a little earth.”

The Herd airs Monday through Friday at noon on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports Radio.