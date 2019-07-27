CNN Anchor Victor Blackwell Breaks Down On Camera After Trump Attack On His Home District

CNN anchor Victor Blackwell grew emotional on camera today as he defended his hometown district from President Trump’s characterization of it as “a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess.”

Blackwell took issue with the use of the word “infested,” saying the people in the district got up and went to work every morning, loved their children, and saluted the flag. He said Trump’s use of the word “infested” to describe the district was a tactic he seems to use only when talking about black and brown people.

Blackwell said he lived in the district from the time he was brought home from the hospital until he left for college. “There are challenges, no doubt. But people are proud of their community.”

Trump on Saturday said via Twitter that Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Maryland) was a “brutal bully” for his cross examination of border patrol officials at committee hearings over conditions at the southern border. Trump said Cummings own home district was “far worse and more dangerous.”