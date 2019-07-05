CNN Agrees To Settle Union Lawsuit For $70 Million

CNN has reached a tentative agreement with a union representing camera operators, broadcast engineers and other technicians over a lawsuit first filed in 2004.

The settlement, which Deadline has confirmed is worth more than $70 million, must still be approved by the National Labor Relations Board.

The union, the NABET-CWA, originally sued the cable news network after more than 100 technicians in the New York and Washington bureaus were laid off in 2003 and replaced with in-house workers. CNN refused to negotiate with the union, and the NLRB found the actions violated the National Labor Relations Act.

The D.C. Circuit Court ruled in 2017 that the NLRB used improper criteria in its claims relating to joint employer and successor employer issues. Litigation has been ongoing ever since.

CNN’s parent company Time Warner is now owned by AT&T’s WarnerMedia after it was acquired for $85.4 billion.