LA-Based Film Outfit Clear Horizon Appoints Giulia Prenna As President Of Sales & Production

EXCLUSIVE: Fledgling LA-based sales and production outfit Clear Horizon has appointed former CMG, Epic Pictures and Bleiberg sales exec Giulia Prenna as president of sales and production.

As we revealed during Cannes, the company has been launched by independent producer David Brown, an executive producer on Sundance opener After The Wedding. Reporting to Brown, Prenna will lead the sales push at upcoming festivals and markets including TIFF and AFM.

Clear Horizon’s production and sales slate includes coming-of-age comedy-drama Gringa, which will be directed by E.J. Foerster and star Steve Zahn. The company has also acquired all rights to The Collector franchise, with the next project being The Collected, the third in the genre trilogy. The film is currently in pre-production with Clear Horizon producing and repping world sales.

Prior to joining the company, Prenna was a sales and acquisitions consultant at Cinema Management Group. In 2018 she won the Best Seller Award at the 3rd Cinando Awards’ Best Seller Contest at the Cannes Film Market. Before CMG the LA-based exec served as vice president of international sales at Epic Pictures, and was head of sales for Bleiberg Entertainment.

Most recently Prenna produced Office Uprising, starring Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy, Karan Soni, Ian Harding and Zachary Levi.

“Giulia has shown an extraordinary eye in the past to match films with buyers, and I’m excited to welcome her to the Clear Horizon family. We’ve very happy to have her come aboard at this time to help contribute to the growth of the company,” said Brown, who was line producer on Finding Steve McQueen starring Travis Fimmel, Rachael Taylor and Forest Whitaker.

“I’m thrilled to be working with David to position Clear Horizon as a strong player with both integrity, experience, and knowledge for producers and distributors in this changing landscape of independent film and TV distribution, production, and finance,” added Prenna.

Clear Horizon is repped by Michelle Chang of Ramo Law and Jonathan Shikora of Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Fedlman & Clark.