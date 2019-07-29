‘City Of Angels’ Adds Sebastian Chacon In Recurring Role, Josh Ventura Joins ‘P-Valley’ At Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Sebastian Chacon has joined the Penny Dreadful spinoff City of Angels at Showtime. He play the character of Fly Rico, the powerful leader of the Pachucos, a Latino “Zoot Suit” gang. Rico exudes an irresistible bravado and is slick, smart and dangerous.

Chacon joins a robust cast that includes Daniel Zovatto, Natalie Dormer, Kerry Bishé, Adriana Barraza, Rory Kinnear, Jessica Garza, Johnathan Nieves, Michael Gladis and Nathan Lane. Other recurring roles will be filled by Lorenza Izzo, Adam Rodriguez, Thomas Kretschmann, Dominic Sherwood and Ethan Peck.

A spiritual descendant of the story set in Victorian-era London, the next chapter of the Penny Dreadful saga will employ a new vision, new characters and storylines. It opens in 1938 Los Angeles; a time and place deeply infused with social and political tension. When a grisly murder shocks the city, Detective Tiago Vega (Zovatto) is embroiled in an epic story that reflects the rich history of Los Angeles: from the building of the city’s first freeways and its deep traditions of Mexican-American folklore, to the dangerous espionage actions of the Third Reich and the rise of radio evangelism. Before long, Tiago and his family are grappling with powerful forces that threaten to tear them apart.

Related Story Starz Eyes International Growth For SVOD Service As COO Jeffrey Hirsch Takes Aim At Netflix - TCA

Chacon has appeared in Netflix’s Tales of the City, The Code, Pose Chicago Fire, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Narcos and the indie film Angelfish.

He is repped by Robert Stein Management and ICM.

Josh Ventura has been tapped to recur in the Starz series P-Valley, Katori Hall’s strip club drama based on her play Pussy Valley.

Ventura will step into the role of Wayne Kyle, a preppy scion of the deep-rooted, cotton-farming Kyle clan. Following the death of his father, the former party boy is forced to take hold of the family’s precarious finances—much to the dislike of his newly legitimized half-black, half-brother, Corbin.

Created by Hall, who also serves as the showrunner, the drama is set down deep in the Mississippi Delta, where lies an oasis of grit and glitter in a rough patch of human existence where beauty can be hard to find. The Southern-fried hourlong drama tells the kaleidoscopic story of a little-strip-club-that-could and the big characters who come through its doors: the hopeful, the lost, the broken, the ballers, the beautiful, and the damned. Trap music meets film noir in this lyrical and atmospheric series that dares to ask what happens when small-town folk dream beyond the boundaries of the Piggly Wiggly and the pawnshop.

P-Valley stars Carolyn Braver, Parker Sawyers, Elarica Johnson, Harriett D. Foy, Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Dan J. Johnson and Tyler Lepley. Loretta Devine, Isaiah Washington and Thomas Q. Jones are also set to recur.

Ventura has appeared in Queen Sugar, The Highwaymen, Nashville and Cloak & Dagger. He is also part of the dance crew Kinjaz, which competed on NBC’s World of Dance.