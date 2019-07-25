Cine Sony And NALIP Unveil Winners Of Voces Nuevas Short Film Contest

EXCLUSIVE: Cine Sony, Sony Pictures Television’s premier movie channel for the bi-cultural U.S. Latino audience, and the National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) revealed the winners of the inaugural Voces Nuevas, a short film contest for aspiring filmmakers. The grand prize winner was Puerto Rico native Alejandra López, writer and director of La Capa Azul.

López’s short tells the story of Junior, a ten-year-old boy who must find medication for his grandfather in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria. He puts on a blue cape made of the tarp that covers his roof and sets off on a journey to save his grandfather’s life. She received $10,000 and a NALIP scholarship and will attend the 2019 NALIP Media Summit (which kicks off today) where she will have the opportunity to meet with industry executives.

The first prize winner of Voces Nuevas was Gabriel Savodivker’s To Infinity, which follows a dying father who helps his young daughter carry out an imaginary mission in space in order to reunite her with her mother, leading to an unimaginable revelation. Taking second prize is Eddie Mujica’s Uno Por Uno: A Cuban Missile Crisis, a mockumentary that tells the story of Yuskobe Rodriguez, a Cuban immigrant whose ability to knock down long-range shots enables him to form an unlikely bond that transcends a pickup basketball game. Savodivker will receive $5,000 for his short film while Mujica was awarded $2,500.

“At Cine Sony, we are excited to share these diverse projects with our audience and shine a light on all of these brilliant new filmmakers,” said Jeff Meier, Senior Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Networks, Sony Pictures Television. “We have also had a fantastic experience partnering with NALIP on Voces Nuevas. We look forward to seeing more great things from Alejandra, Gabriel and Eddie and hope to showcase more perspectives of aspiring directors on Cine Sony in the years to come.”

“For twenty years, NALIP’s mission has been to empower and elevate diverse content creators and their projects, and our collaboration with Cine Sony has truly put that mission into action. We are thrilled to have taken part in Voces Nuevas and want to congratulate the three winners for their incredible work highlighting Latinx narratives,” said Ben Lopez, Executive Director, NALIP.

Launched last fall, Voces Nuevas was established to discover and celebrate emerging film talent while providing a new resource for content development. Over 300 filmmakers submitted short films for consideration. Judges reviewing submissions included Cinestar Pictures co-founders Zoe, Cisely and Mariel Saldana; award-winning actress, producer and activist Lisa Vidal; Coco cultural consultant and producer at Nickelodeon Lalo Alcaraz; The Book of Life director Jorge Gutierrez and senior creative executives from Sony Pictures Entertainment Worldwide Acquisitions and Screen Gems.

The short films will be screened at an event at Sony Pictures Studios on July 29.