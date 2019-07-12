Click to Skip Ad
Chum Ehelepola Signs With APA, Will Appear In Disney’s Live Action ‘Mulan’

Chum Ehelepola
APA

Australian actor Chum Ehelepola, who plays the roguish “Ramtish” in Disney’s upcoming live-action Mulan, has signed with APA.

Born in New Zealand and raised in Sri Lanka and Australia, Ehelepola co-starred in the Australian series The Surgeon opposite Sam Worthington, and The Straits opposite Brian Cox. He also starred in the miniseries How To Talk Australians, directed by Tony Rogers (Wilfred).

Ehelepola has also appeared in numerous films at the Cannes, Sundance and Sydney film festivals. In the US, he currently recurs in the role of “Anil” on Paul Giamatti’s Lodge 49 for AMC, has recurred on Sony Crackle’s Sequestered, and guest-starred in Lady Dynamite on FOX.

Ehelepola continues to be represented by Affirmative Entertainment, Mollison Keightley Management, and Goodman, Schenkman & Brecheen, LLP.

