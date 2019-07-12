Christoph Waltz To Reprise His Role In ‘Bond 25’

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz is set to return as James Bond adversary Ernst Stavro Blofeld in the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed Bond 25. Waltz was first introduced as Blofeld, the mastermind of the global criminal organization, in the 2015 film, Spectre.

He joins returning franchise players including star Daniel Craig as well as Jeffrey Wright, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Naomie Harris, Rory Kinnear, and Ben Whishaw. Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, David Dencik and Dali Benssalah also co-star.

After a few setbacks, including a sound stage explosion at Pinewood Studios and Craig suffering an ankle injury that required surgery and convalescence, production continues to be underway in London.

This installment finds Bond relaxing in Jamaica when his old friend Felix Leiter (Wright) from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

Bond 25 hits U.S. theaters April 8.