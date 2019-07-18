Chloë Sevigny To Star In Luca Guadagnino’s HBO/Sky Drama ‘We Are Who We Are’

Chloë Sevigny is to star in Luca Guadagnino’s forthcoming HBO/Sky drama We Are Who We Are. The actress, who recently starred in Jim Jarmusch’s The Dead Don’t Die and Hulu’s The Act, is one of a number of cast including a slew of newcomers for the series, which shoots in Italy later this month.

The show, which Suspiria director Guadagnino will write, direct and showrun, is a coming of age story about two American teenagers who, along with their military and civilian parents, are living on an American military base in Italy. The series centers on friendship, first-love and all the unknowns of being a teenager, which could happen anywhere, but in this case, happens to be in this little slice of America in Italy.

The eight-episode drama is produced by The Young Pope producer Wildside and is distributed by Fremantle.

Courtesy of HBO

Sevigny is joined by Jack Dylan Grazer (It), Alice Braga (City of God), Faith Alabi (Chewing Gum), Spence Moore II (All American), Corey Knight (Nobodies), Tom Mercier (Synonyms) and Sebastiano Pigazzi (Stupid Cupid).

Newcomers include Ben Taylor and Francesca Scorsese, the daughter of Martin Scorsese, who had small roles in Boardwalk Empire and The Departed. Pop star Jordan Kristine Seamon is joined by rapper Kid Cudi, who has also appeared in Westworld.

In typical Guadagnino fashion, the announcement was made in a slightly unusual fashion, via a series of Instagram shots of the cast.

The series is exec produced by Lorenzo Mieli and Mario Gianani for Wildside alongside Guadagnino, Nick Hall, Sean Conway, Riccardo Neri and Francesco Melzi d’Eril. Paolo Giordano and Francesca Manieri write alongside Guadagnino.

