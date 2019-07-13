Chloe Dan Exits As 20th Century Fox TV Head Of Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Chloe Dan is stepping down as SVP of Drama Development at 20th Century Fox TV, a position she’s held for the past two years. She joined the studio in 2014.

Dan, a respected executive who joined 20th TV in 2014, is said to be leaving on good terms. Her exit is not part of executive changes by new 20th TV President of Creative Affairs Carolyn Cassidy, and no other immediate departures are expected, I hear. After the slew of major changes at the studio over the last few months, from a new corporate ownership following the Disney-Fox deal to the recent leadership transition, word is Dan felt it was a good time for a fresh start.

Dan, who was promoted from her role as VP drama development to SVP and head of the department in 2017, shepherded such series as NBC’s flagship drama This Is Us, The Resident, Fox’s second most watched drama series behind 9-1-1, and most recently the upcoming Filthy Rich and neXt at Fox Entertainment. Other dramas whose development she oversaw include The Passage, Proven Innocent, The Gifted, Pitch, 24 Legacy and Minority Report, all at Fox.

Dan came to 20th TV from DreamWorks where she was a feature executive.

“I’m grateful to everyone at TCFTV for allowing me the opportunity to grow and lead the drama team,” she said. “I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished and while I loved the home here at TCFTV, I’m excited to tackle new challenges. I’ve learned so much from Dana, Jonnie, Terence and really everyone at this company, and I’m really looking forward to the next chapter of my career.”