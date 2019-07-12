Chip And Joanna Gaines Offer Teasing Sneak Peek Of New Network’s Vibe

Chip and Joanna Gaines have issued a teasing video for their new Magnolia Network, which is expected to debut next summer and replace the existing DIY Network in the Discovery empire.

The video shows the easy-going couple teasing each other about the story possibilities of the new network, whose offerings remain under wraps beyond generic promises of programming including shows focused on design, community, food, garden and home. It will also have the complete set of Fixer Upper shows, the HGTV home renovation program that brought the Gaines family to national attention before they took a break.

On her Magnolia Market blog, Joanna Gaines talked about the network’s progress, among other topics.

“I have to remind myself that it’s possible nobody ever really knows what they’re doing and how it’s ok that we are hitting the ground running while simultaneously learning about this new venture all at once,” Joanna Gaines wrote. “When I think back to what Chip and I have done together over the past 16 years, it all felt insurmountable at the time. Whether it was flipping our first house together, opening our own business or having kids, there were just so many unknowns.”

She continued: “When I get nervous or afraid, the part that gets me up every day is that fact that we get to climb these steep mountains together. We have grown to love the unknown and the risks and challenges that come with it. That’s what makes us feel alive and young. We have started the process of exploring ideas for shows and the ways in which we’ll curate and produce them. Since we started this journey we’ve known one thing for certain: we believe there are good stories waiting to be told and we can’t wait to tell them. In the meantime, we made this little video to help explain the heart behind this venture.

Discovery announced the Gaines return in April. Discovery CEO David Zaslav compared the Waco, Texas couple to Discovery partners such as Oprah Winfrey and Tiger Woods in terms of their appeal to viewers. He also invoked Julia Child’s impact on home cooking and the even broader legacy of Martha Stewart.