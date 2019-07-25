‘Modern Family’ EP To Exec Produce Canadian Comedy ‘Children Ruin Everything’ From ‘Letterkenny’ Producer New Metric Media

Modern Family and How I Met Your Mother exec producer Chuck Tatham is to exec produce a comedy for Canada’s Bell Media and Letterkenny producer New Metric Media.

Tatham has joined Children Ruin Everything, which was created by Schitt’s Creek writer Kurt Smeaton. The show, which is in development for the Canadian broadcaster, is about living with young children.

It follows Astrid and James, who struggle to find a balance between being mom and dad to two kids and being who they were before offspring. It explores the ways kids can tear down your life and, if you’re lucky, replace it with something you have to admit is pretty okay, too.

Smeaton and Montefiore will also serve as Executive Producers alongside Tatham.

“We are thrilled to be working with Kurt Smeaton, one of Canada’s top comedic talents on his first creation. Kurt has done an amazing job in creating this tongue-in-cheek comedy where much of its humor is derived from the difficulties and reality of balancing kids and life,” said Mark Montefiore, President, New Metric Media. “We are incredibly excited to be working with Chuck who is a legend, for many reasons but particularly when it comes to family comedy. Between Kurt and Chuck we’ve got a killer hilarious team.”