‘Chicago P.D.’: Lisseth Chavez Joins Season 7 Of NBC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Lisseth Chavez (The Fosters) has booked a key recurring role on the upcoming seventh season of NBC’s Chicago P.D.

She will play Vanessa Rojas, a street smart, gritty, resilient, fearless undercover cop. We hear the role is recurring with an option to become a series regular.

Chicago P.D. is a police drama about the men and women of the Chicago Police Department’s elite Intelligence Unit, combatting the city’s most heinous offenses – organized crime, drug trafficking, high-profile murders and beyond.

Regular cast includes Jason Beghe, Jesse Lee Soffer, Patrick John Flueger, Marina Squerciati, LaRoyce Hawkins, Amy Morton and Tracy Spiridakos.



Chicago P.D. is produced by Wolf Entertainment in association with Universal Television. Dick Wolf, Rick Eid, Peter Jankowski, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney and Eriq La Salle executive produce.

Chavez most recently recurred on ABC’s Station 19. She’s also known for her role as Ximena Sinfuego on The Fosters. Chavez is repped by Osbrink Talent Agency, LINK Entertainment and Stone Genow.