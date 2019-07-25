‘Cherish The Day’: Xosha Roquemore & Alano Miller To Star In Ava DuVernay’s OWN Anthology Series

Ava DuVernay has found her leads for the first season of the OWN anthology series Cherish the Day. Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Alano Miller (Underground) will star in the series created and executive produced by DuVernay. Hailing from Warner Horizon Scripted Television, it’s slated to premiere in winter 2020.

Each season of Cherish the Day will chronicle the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love — from the extraordinary to the everyday.

OWN

Roquemore will play Gently James and Miller will portray Evan Fisher in the first season. The couple meets and falls in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years over eight episodes.

With a straight-to-series order, DuVernay is executive producing the original anthology series as part of her recently announced overall deal with the studio, Warner Horizon Scripted Television.

Cherish the Day is produced for OWN by Array Filmworks and Harpo Films in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. DuVernay, Paul Garnes (Queen Sugar), Tanya Hamilton (Queen Sugar, Night Catches Us) and Oprah Winfrey are executive producers. Hamilton will direct the series premiere, written by DuVernay.

Roquemore is best known for her role as Tamra Webb on Mindy Kaling’s long-running series The Mindy Project, and most recently recurred as Dawn Lima on I’m Dying Up Here. On the big screen, Roquemore appeared in Lee Daniels’ Precious and will be seen in the upcoming film Bryan Banks.

Miller starred as Cato in Underground and as Raymond Green in the acclaimed film Loving. He has appeared in episodes of The Red Line and recently wrapped production on feature film Sylvie starring opposite Tessa Thompson.

