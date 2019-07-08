Charlize Theron & Helen Mirren Returning For ‘Fast & Furious 9’

Vin Diesel announced on Instagram that Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are returning for Universal’s Fast & Furious 9.

Both actresses’ characters were introduced in 2017’s Fate of the Furious. Theron played cyberterrorist Cipher who forced Diesel’s Dom to turn coats on his street family and operate for her. Mirren played Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Deckard (Jason Statham) and Owen (Luke Evans). Mirren will be seen again as Magdalene in the Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw on Aug. 2.

They join new castmember to the franchise, John Cena, whose role is under wraps as well Diesel.

Justin Lin (Fast & Furious 6) returns to direct part 9 which is currently shooting in London. Dan Casey wrote the screenplay from a story by Lin and Alfredo Botello. Fast & Furious 9 opens on May 22 release.

Diesel produces for his One Race Films alongside Samantha Vincent, and Lin produces for his Perfect Storm Entertainment. Jeffrey Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth also will produce for Roth/Kirschenbaum Films. Diesel has produced the five highest-grossing films in the Fast & Furious franchise: The Fate of the Furious, Furious 7, Fast & Furious 6, Fast Five as well as Fast & Furious. The entire action series has racked up more than $5.1 billion at the WW box office.