Disney+ Acquires Neal Shusterman Novel ‘Challenger Deep’ With ‘Toy Story 4’s Will McCormack Adapting

EXCLUSIVE: Disney + has acquired the National Book Award-winning Neal Shusterman novel Challenger Deep. The streaming division of Disney has set Toy Story 4 scribe Will McCormack to write the script.

The book gracefully covers mental illness. Caden Bosch lives in two worlds; one is a life with family, friends and high school. It’s all good, but he’s paranoid for no reason, thinks people are trying to kill him, and demonstrates obsessive compulsive behaviors. In his other world, he’s part of the crew for a pirate captain on a voyage to the Challenger Deep, the ocean’s deepest trench. There is a captain and his mutinous parrot, and mutterings of his fellow shipmates as they sail uncharted waters toward unknown dangers, with Caden unable to understand. The author based the book on his own son’s schizoaffective disorder.

Trevor Engelson and Josh McGuire at Underground are producing along with Disney-based Justin Springer, who most recently produced Dumbo. Disney exec Alison Erlikhman is shepherding.

