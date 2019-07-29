Chadwick Boseman-Starrer ‘21 Bridges’ Moves To November 22 Opening Date

EXCLUSIVE: STX and AGBO are moving their Chadwick Boseman-starrer 21 Bridges from September 27 to November 22 on the release date calendar.

The Brian Kirk-directed cop thriller, which also stars Sienna Miller, Stephan James, Keith David, Taylor Kitsch and J.K. Simmons, is stepping into a Thanksgiving corridor and a weekend where the other films are the Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers movie A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood, Frozen 2 and the Reed Morano-directed revenge thriller Rhythm Section from Paramount. But it moves out of a crowded September field and away from the R-rated Joker, which Warner Bros opens October 4.

The decision was made after 21 Bridges got a strong response when its trailer was included in the Hall H Comic-Con panel where Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo unveiled their early slates under their AGBO banner. Boseman, among the stars of that all-time top-grossing film, in 21 Bridges plays an embattled NYPD detective who joins a citywide manhunt for two young cop killers. As the night unfolds, he soon becomes unsure of who to pursue — and who’s in pursuit of him. When the search intensifies, authorities decide to take extreme measures by closing all of Manhattan’s 21 bridges to prevent the suspects from escaping.

Script was written by Adam Mervis, with the Russos producing with Boseman, Logan Coles and MWM Studios. AGBO’s Mike Larocca is the exec producer.

Here is the Comic-Con trailer: