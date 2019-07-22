‘Celebrity Family Feud’, ‘Big Brother’ Up In Sunday Ratings, ‘$100,000 Pyramid’ Slips

ABC’s Celebrity Family Feud saw a boost in ratings from last week, ticking up to a 0.9 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.5 million viewers Sunday in primetime. Meanwhile, CBS’ reality competition Big Brother (1.1, 4.36M) also gained a tenth, keeping its spot as the night’s top-rated show.

Still, it was ABC that won Sunday overall, with CBS coming in a close second. For ABC, The $100,000 Pyramid (0.7, 4.66M) slipped a tenth from last week. It’s the same story for To Tell the Truth (0.6, 3.62M), which also saw a dip.

Things held fairly steady across the board at CBS. 60 Minutes (0.5, 6.45M) kicked off the night at 7 PM and was Sunday’s most watched show. Following, Instinct (0.3, 3.34M) barely moved, while The Good Fight (0.2, 2.78M) was even with a week ago.

Elsewhere in primetime, the season finale of Burden of Truth (0.1, 610,000) on the CW stayed even, while Fox’s What Just Happened??! With Fred Savage (0.2, 720K) went down a tenth.