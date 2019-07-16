CBS Warns Of Potential DirecTV And AT&T U-Verse Blackouts In 17 Markets

CBS has sent the first shot across the bow in a widely watched carriage fight with AT&T and its DirecTV, DirecTV Now and U-Verse pay-TV platforms.

The media company issued a press release asserting that it is negotiating “resolutely and in good faith” with the AT&T units ahead of an 11PM PT deadline on Friday. “CBS has reached timely, fair agreements with hundreds of other cable, satellite, telco and internet providers to carry our industry-leading, fan-favorite programming,” the company said. “AT&T, however, continues to propose unfair terms well below those agreed to by its competitors and may drop CBS unless we agree to those terms.

Affected markets are where CBS owns stations: New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston, Atlanta, Tampa, Seattle, Detroit, Minneapolis, Miami, Denver, Sacramento, Pittsburgh and Baltimore.

AT&T is still at odds with Nexstar, the No. 2 local TV company, whose stations have been dark since the start of the month.

“AT&T’s willingness to deprive its customers of valuable content has become routine over the last few weeks and months, and recent negotiations have regularly resulted in carriage disputes, blackouts and popular channels being removed from their service,” CBS added.

