The CW Partners With CBC On Short-Form Samurai Drama ‘Warigami’ As Canadian Broadcaster Unveils Youth Slate

The CW has partnered with Canada’s CBC on a new short-form samurai drama starring The Girlfriend Experience’s Emily Piggford.

Warigami is a ten-part series, consisting of ten minute episodes that is a contemporary samurai saga. Wendy Ohata, played by Piggford, has just made three startling realizations: One, she has a twin brother; two, she’s a kami-jin – a descendent of an ancient Japanese people who can turn paper into deadly weapons; and three, there’s a kami-jin warrior hunting her down for reasons she doesn’t understand.

The series is created by Eddie Kim and directed by Jason Lapeyre, who directed Lifetime’s Who Killed Jon Benet?, with showrunner Andrew Allen, who worked on digital drama Rush: Inspired By Battlefield. Kai Bradbury (The Terror), Akiel Julien (The Next Step), Miho Suzuki (Colossal), and David Hewlett (Stargate: Atlantis) also star.

It is produced by First Love Films and distributed by New Form. It will air on CBC Gem, the Canadian public broadcaster’s digital platform on July 12, although details for The CW have not yet been revealed.

It is one of the first projects for a new slate of content for CBC Gem as the network looks to reach young adults between the ages of 13 and 24.

Elsewhere, Utopia Falls is a ten-part drama, consisting of hour long episodes that is a young adult sci-fi drama infused with dance and music. Airing in 2020 and produced by Sonar Entertainment, Utopia Falls follows a group of teens chosen to compete in the prestigious Exemplar performing arts competition in the seemingly idyllic colony of New Babyl.

When they stumble upon a hidden archive of musical and cultural relics, the experience drives them to question everything they have been taught, thus beginning a thrilling journey of self-discovery and search for the truth. The series’ creative team includes creator/director R. T. Thorne (Degrassi: The Next Class) and showrunner Joseph Mallozzi (Dark Matter), in addition to music producer Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna) and three-time MTV VMA-nominated choreographer Tanisha Scott (Rihanna, Cardi B).

The series stars Robyn Alomar (Riot Girls), Akiel Julien (The Next Step), Robbie Graham-Kuntz (Full Out), Phillip Lewitski (Supernatural), Humberly Gonzalez (Orphan Black), Devyn Nekoda (Degrassi: The Next Generation), and Mickeey Nguyen (Make It Pop).

Elsewhere, CBC Gem acquired two British drama – Ackley Bridge and My Mad Fat Diary, short-form comedy My Student Body President, drama Replay, Australian sci-fi series Jade of Death and web comedy Shitty Boyfriends, which stars Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh and is exec produced by Lisa Kudrow.

“Our new slate of programming for young adults will help us build stronger relationships with a broader range of Canadians, by providing them with content that reflects their interests and perspectives and is available to stream whenever and wherever they want,” said Gave Lindo, Executive Director, OTT Programming, CBC.