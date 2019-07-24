Cathy Repola Re-Ups For Five Years As Editors Guild’s National Exec Director

Cathy Repola, national executive director of the Editors Guild, IATSE Local 700, has had her contract extended for another five years. Repola, who has held a series of top jobs at the guild since 1992, has been in her current post since 2016. Her contract was extended by the guild’s board of directors. Last year, she was paid $297,492, according to financial reports filed with the U.S. Dept. of Labor, making her one of Hollywood’s highest paid female labor leaders.

“I am honored that the board has given me this opportunity to continue serving our membership,” Repola said. “I look forward to furthering our progress on behalf of post-production professionals in the years to come.”

“In the past three years, Cathy has provided steady and visionary leadership during a period of dynamic entertainment industry change, including a very challenging renegotiation of the Basic Agreement in 2018,” said Alan Heim, the guild’s president. “The board is confident that, due to her vast experience and lasting commitment to the labor movement, she is the very best person to continue delivering for our members on wages, working conditions, and much more.”

Repola led the 8,150-member guild’s opposition to the ratification of the IATSE film and TV contract last year – the only West Coast studio local to oppose the pact. She butted heads repeatedly with IATSE president Matt Loeb, who accused her of waging a “propaganda campaign” against the contract. After he blew his top at her during an IATSE executive board meeting in August, attorneys for the guild said his rant contained “sexist undertones” and accused him of having “ridiculed and threatened” her at the meeting. They also claimed he made comments that “violate the law” by infringing “upon her freedom of speech.”

Loeb then unceremoniously booted her off the board of directors of the Motion Picture Industry Pension and Health Plans. In response, Repola and Heim said that “It is hard to avoid the troubling conclusion that Cathy’s removal is anything other than a retaliatory act for our opposition to the terms of the 2018 IATSE Basic Agreement.”

Later, she told Deadline that “It is my core belief that speaking up on behalf of issues that adversely affect the Local 700 membership is not only a right, but my primary responsibility as the national executive director.”

Once a favorite of Loeb’s, he’d appointed Repola to serve as the chair of the first-ever IATSE Women’s Committee in 2015 and presented her with his Outstanding Woman Leader Award at the IA convention in 2017.