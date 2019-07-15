Cartoon Network Greenlights Original Comedy ‘The Fungies!’, Renews ‘Craig Of The Creek’ & ‘Victor & Valentino’

There’s a new original series coming to Cartoon Network called The Fungies!, the network announced today.

The prehistoric comedy from Stephen Neary will explore Fungietown through the whimsical quests of Seth, one of the town’s young mushroom inhabitants. In his search for the ultimate adventure, Seth often stirs up trouble for Fungietown’s colorful inhabitants, but as he comes up with solutions, he always finds a newfound emotional understanding. The series is expected to debut next year.

Along with today’s announcement comes news that Cartoon Network Studios has renewed two other series — Craig of the Creek and Victor and Valentino.

Craig of the Creek follows a young boy named Craig and his two friends, Kelsey and JP, as they go on adventures. The show’s third season promises more offbeat adventures from the neighborhood friends.

Victor and Valentino, which has been picked up for a second season, will continue with more myths, mysteries and mayhem. The series just recently received its first Imagen Award nomination in the category of Best Children’s Programming.