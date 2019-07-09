‘Carrier’ Podcast First Trailer: Upcoming Thriller Stars ‘Bad Times At The El Royale’s Cynthia Erivo

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a first trailer for new podcast Carrier, whose voice cast is led by Widows and Bad Times at the El Royale star Cynthia Erivo. Erivo also co-produces the podcast from burgeoning Los Angeles audio firm QCode, which was also behind the hit Rami Malek podcast Blackout.

Tony Award winner Erivo (The Color Purple) plays a long-haul truck driver who during her all-night trip across rural America discovers she’s transporting a trailer with disturbing, mysterious contents. The seven-episode series, QCode’s second narrative show, launches July 15 on Apple Podcasts.

QCode

Also starring in the scripted audio thriller are Lamorne Morris (New Girl), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Lance Reddick (The Wire), Elliott Gould (Ocean’s Eight), Robert Longstreet (The Haunting of Hill House), Dale Dickey (Hell or High Water) and Chris Ellis (The Oath). Also in the mix are Steve Howey, Oliver Cooper, Byron Bowers and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Writer-director is Dan Blank who was a creative consultant on Google’s virtual reality project Daydream. After that experience, Blank began experimenting with dimensional audio techniques designed to help boost audience immersion.

QCode financed the audio drama. Former CAA lit agent Rob Herting launched the label last year with management firm Grandview and production company Automatik. The studio’s first narrative production Blackout, with Malek, recently debuted at No. 2 on the Apple Podcast Charts and is now in discussions to be adapted into a TV series.