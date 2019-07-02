Music Icon Carole King Clarifies ‘Capitol Fourth’ Performance: So Far Away From Trump

Music icon Carole King wants everyone to know that she’s performing – along with Broadway’s Beautiful cast – as part of PBS’ traditional A Capitol Fourth event, and most definitely not as part of President Donald Trump’s “political rally.”

In a message pinned to the top of her Twitter page – with a little line drawing by New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly – King writes, “Just to be clear – I am appearing in ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ the traditional event held annually on the lawn at the Capitol. I am NOT participating in t’s political rally.”

The drawing’s foreground features King sitting at a piano on the lawn, with an American flag planted on the edge of the musical instrument. In the background, a tiny Trump figure – recognizable by his hair – is accompanied by a thought bubble reading “So far away,” a play on King’s classic hit song and the distance she no doubt wants to establish between the two Fourth of July events.

See the tweet below.

Likewise, PBS’ Twitter page for A Capitol Fourth – the annual music and fireworks celebration, hosted this year by John Stamos – makes clear that “A Capitol Fourth remains unaffiliated with any other July 4th events around the country and in other locations in Washington, D.C.”

The traditional Capitol Fourth will be staged from the west front of the Capitol Building, and airs on PBS at 8/7c. In addition to Stamos, King and the Broadway cast of Beautiful starring Vanessa Carlton, this year’s line-up includes Sesame Street, Lindsey Stirling, Vanessa Williams, Keala Settle, Lee Brice, Gone West featuring Colbie Caillat, Yolanda Adams, Laine Hardy, Angelica Hale, Maelyn Jarmon, MusiCorps and Maestro Jack Everly conducting the National Symphony Orchestra.

Trump’s controversial military-themed “Salute to America,” complete with, as the president has promised, “brand-new Sherman tanks,” airplane flyovers and other displays of might, is scheduled for around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, with Trump speaking for about 20 minutes on the National Mall. The fireworks this year have been moved from the traditional Reflecting Pool to West Potomac Park.