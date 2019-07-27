‘Carnival Row’: Amazon Unveils Teaser Trailer Set To Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’

Amazon has unveiled a teaser trailer for its fantasy drama Carnival Row – set to Billie Eilish’s Bury A Friend.

The SVOD service is set to launch the Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne-fronted series on August 30 but you can watch the clip below. It is set to Eilish’s third single, Bury A Friend, from her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go.

This comes as Amazon, earlier today, handed the show a second season.

The eight-part series is set in a Victorian fantasy world mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom plays human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, while Suicide Squad star Delevingne stars as a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss. They rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society and Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Carnival Row is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, with executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow), Rene Echevarria (Star Trek), Jon Amiel, Orlando Bloom, and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim). Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005.