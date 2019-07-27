Amazon has handed fantasy drama Carnival Row a second season ahead of the launch of the first season.

The drama, which stars Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, will return for a second run as the first season is set to launch globally on August 30.

The eight-part series is set in a Victorian fantasy world mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. The Pirates of the Caribbean star Bloom plays human detective, Rycroft Philostrate, while Suicide Squad star Delevingne stars as a refugee faerie named Vignette Stonemoss. They rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society and Vignette harbors a secret that endangers Philo’s world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Carnival Row is from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, with executive producers Marc Guggenheim (Arrow, Eli Stone), Rene Echevarria (Star Trek), Jon Amiel, Orlando Bloom, and Travis Beacham (Pacific Rim). Beacham’s A Killing on Carnival Row, on which the project is based, appeared on the very first installment of the Hollywood Blacklist in 2005.