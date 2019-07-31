Cardi B Concert Suddenly Canceled Over “Threat” Against The Rapper

A Cardi B concert scheduled to take place this evening in Indianapolis, Indiana, was suddenly shelved because of what police described as an “unverified threat” against the rapper.

“This evening, there was a scheduled concert at Bankers Life. We were notified of an unverified threat to the artist and the artist canceled this evening’s concert – there is no immediate threat to public safety, this is not an active incident. Ongoing investigation,” the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement on Twitter.

The Grammy-winning rapper also took to Twitter to apologize to fans. She shared a message, along with a video from the stage, saying she had been rehearsing just before the concert was scrapped.

“Dear Indiana people I’m so sorry for today. I will like to let you know I was at the venue I was even rehearsing a new move I been excited to do on my show,” Cardi B tweeted. “Unfortunately there was a security threat that is currently under investigation right now. My safety and your safety first.”

The hip-hop star had been scheduled to perform along with special guests, rappers Kevin Gates and Saweetie.

A statement from Bankers Life Field House said the show would be rescheduled for September 11, and all tickets for the original date will be honored.