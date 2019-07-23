Captain Marvel‘s Brie Larson, Free Solo climber Alex Honnold, Dave Bautista, Armie Hammer, Cara Delevingne, Zachary Quinto and a returning Channing Tatum are among the adventurers confirmed dive into Season 5 of Running Wild With Bear Grylls. Nat Geo confirmed Tuesday the cast and that its season premiere is November 5 at 10 PM.

The show ran for its first four seasons on NBC before it made the leap to Nat Geo. The series sees celebrity adventurers transported across remote locations around the world and must find ways to survive with the help of Grylls.

Brie Larson and Bear Grylls in Panama for Season 5 of “ Running Wild With Bear Grylls Ben Simms/National Geographic

In addition to the Oscar-winning Larson, Honnold, Bautista, Hammer, Delevingne and Quinto, Season 5’s guest list includes Joel McHale, Rob Riggle and Bobby Bones. Tatum returns after appearing in an episode in Season 1.

Nat Geo also revealed the celebrity guests for its reboot of game show Brain Games, which is being hosted by Keegan Michael-Key and premieres December 1. The network said Tiffany Haddish, Ted Danson, Mark Cuban, Jack Black, Kyle Gass, Marsai Martin and Meghan Trainor have joined previously announced competitors Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Anthony Anderson and Drew Brees.