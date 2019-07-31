Coalition of Asian Pacifics In Entertainment Launches Third Annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, Reveals Executive Partners

EXCLUSIVE: CAPE (Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment) has launched it its third annual CAPE Leaders Fellowship, a signature program to propel junior executives to the senior ranks and has unveiled its industry executive partners.

The class of the 2019 CAPE Leaders Fellowship Courtesy of CAPE

The program continues CAPE’s push for inclusion and focuses on the gatekeepers and executives who have the power to greenlight projects. The fellowship is cut from the same cloth as the CAPE New Writers Fellowship as it equips the next generation of creative executives with the skills and professional network to break into the VP ranks and beyond. Throughout August, Fellows will participate in evening sessions, intimate breakfasts, networking mixers, and one-on-one mentoring sessions with high-level industry executives.

​”If we want to change the stories we see on screen, we must focus on the decision-makers,” said CAPE Executive Director Michelle K. Sugihara. “By investing in these talented junior executives today, we are strengthening the ecosystem for a more inclusive tomorrow.”​

The 2019 Fellows can be read below.

Courtney Mock is a So Cal native stepping into a new role as Director of Television at Lionsgate TV. Previously at Tomorrow Studios, Courtney worked on the shows Hanna, Good Behavior and Aquarius. She got her start as a drama development intern at ABC, and then as an assistant at Marty Bowen and Wyck Godfrey’s Temple Hill. Courtney is a graduate of Chapman University where she earned a BFA in Television.

Hugh Huynh is a Manager of Current Programming at CBS Entertainment. Before joining CBS, he received his MFA in Television Production at the USC School of Cinematic Arts and BA in English Literature at UC Berkeley. His previous work experience includes CAA, Sundance Institute, and Nickelodeon Animation Studios.

Janice Park is the Manager of Development at Made Up Stories, Bruna Papandrea’s development, production and finance company based in LA and Sydney which will soon release Jennifer Kent’s period feature The Nightingale and Little Monsters starring Lupita Nyong’o. She got her break as assistant to Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum after which she joined UTA’s Independent Film Group where she worked on films before transitioning to the agency’s TV Literary Department. Janice is a graduate of Cornell University with degrees in Film and Information Science.

Neil Thomas is an Indian-American television executive from Artesia, California. He is currently a Manager of TV Development at Media Rights Capital, where he works on sourcing & developing scripted content for the studio’s growing TV slate. Previously, Neil worked in the Corporate Development & Strategy group at MRC and got his start working at CAA, Lionsgate & Variety. Neil is a graduate of the University of Southern California (USC) and earned a Bachelor’s Degree in International Relations/Global Business.

Rachel Yeung is a Creative Executive at Walt Disney Studios working on live-action theatrical films as well as features for the upcoming streaming service Disney+. Prior to Disney, Rachel worked at 20th Century Fox Family, Di Novi Pictures, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Resolution Talent & Literary Agency. She began her career at CAA in the motion picture talent and literary departments. A Bay Area native, Rachel is a graduate of the Haas School of Business at UC Berkeley.

Rebecca Cho is a Creative Executive at Warner Bros Pictures where she oversees a slate of projects as a junior including the upcoming films Space Jam 2, Minecraft, Little Shop of Horrors and the Crazy Rich Asians sequels. Prior to rising through the ranks at Warner Bros, Rebecca began her career at Fox 2000 and ABC Studios. Rebecca graduated from UC Irvine where she majored in Political Science and Film & Media Studies.

Led by top industry executives and agents, the Fellowship is co-chaired by CAPE Board Members Kevin Iwashina (Senior Associate, Endeavor Content), Albert Cheng (COO and Co-Head of Television, Amazon Studios), and Peter McHugh (Manager, The Gotham Group). Scheduled mentors and speakers include Samie Falvey (President, Imagine Entertainment), Rina Brannen (Head of Development, 3AD Productions), Naia Cucukov (EVP of Development & Production, Walden Media), Xian Li (SVP of Production, SK Global Entertainment), James Shin (SVP of Film and TV, Scooter Braun Projects), Eric Kim (SVP of Current Programming, CBS Entertainment), Gloria Fan (VP, Comedy and Drama, Fox 21 Television Studios), Steve Tao (VP, Current Programming, The CW Network), and others.

In addition, the Fellowship partners include Warner Bros, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Walden Media, Paramount Pictures, Endeavor Content, The CW, and Imagine Entertainment.