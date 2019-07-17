‘Cannonball’: USA Network Orders Water-Based Competition Series Based On Talpa Format

USA Network is expanding its unscripted programming slate with a series order to wacky water-based competition series Cannonball, based on the hit Talpa format from ITV Entertainment. The network ordered a 10-episode first season for premiere in 2020.

Created by Talpa’s John de Mol, each episode of Cannonball features 16 larger-than-life personalities willing to jump into the deep end and compete in four rounds of physical challenges – from the speed slide Mega-Ramp to a thrilling Drop Tower to the explosive Air Cannon and more. Each round eliminates more hopefuls, until finally one champion remains.

USA Network

The format for the show is a franchise that originated in the Netherlands by Talpa, which has also been produced in Australia. A British version, hosted by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff with Frankie Bridge, Radzi Chinyanganya, Ryan Hand and Maya Jama as poolside reporters, aired for one season on ITV. You can watch a trailer for the British series below.

“Cannonball is pure fun in the sun for the whole family to enjoy,” said Heather Olander, SVP of Alternative Development and Programming for USA Network. “Filled with splashes, laughs and friendly competition, we are all thrilled to add such an energetic series to our schedule.”

The series is produced by Talpa Media USA and ITV Entertainment, based on the original format by MasMedia B.V. and licensed by Talpa Global B.V. John de Mol serves as executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer and Stijn Bakkers.

Cannonball joins USA’s growing unscripted slate including family docu-comedies Chrisley Knows Best, Growing Up Chrisley and The Radkes, the WWE-inspired Miz & Mrs, the upcoming Straight Up Steve Austin, The Biggest Loser reboot and hit reality dating series Temptation Island.