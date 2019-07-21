Click to Skip Ad
Cameron Boyce’s Mom Shares Tribute To Late Actor 2 Weeks After His Death

Cameron Boyce attends LA Family Housing's 20th Annual Awards, Arrivals, The Lot Studios, Los Angeles, USA - 25 Apr 2019 (Photo by Rob Latour/Variety/Shutterstock)
Shutterstock

Cameron Boyce’s mother took to social media today to remember her late son, two weeks after he passed away.

Libby Boyce posted a black-and-white photo of the two together on Instagram, and included the caption: “He is my compass.”

The Disney Channel star died on Saturday, July 6 at his home in North Hollywood. He was 20 years old.

He is my compass ❤️

Last week Boyce’s family released a statement saying the actor’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office completed Boyce’s autopsy on July 8, but his official cause of death was “deferred pending further investigation.”

The actor was best known for starring in Disney Channel’s Descendants franchise as Carlos, Cruella de Vil’s son.

Following Boyce’s death, Disney announced it had canceled the red carpet premiere (scheduled for July 22) for Descendants 3, and would instead make a donation to Thirst Project, nonprofit Boyce was involved with that builds freshwater wells in developing communities.

Descendants 3 will premiere on Disney Channel on August 2.

