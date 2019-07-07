Cameron Boyce: The Projects The Young Star Left Behind

Colleagues, friends and fans of Descendant and Jessie star Cameron Boyce are still absorbing the news of the actor’s sudden death at age 20. But the young star, who died in his sleep from “an ongoing medical condition,” will live on in several upcoming projects he had filmed before his passing.

First off is Descendants 3, which is set to premiere August 2. Boyce is reprising his role of Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, in the third installment of Disney Channel’s hit original movie franchise, which takes on classic Disney villains. An announcement about how Disney Channel will honor Boyce’s memory will likely be made next week. The network, where Boyce first hit stardom with the TV series Jessie, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Descendants director/executive producer Kenny Ortega all paid tribute to Boyce earlier today.

Boyce also is a series regular on HBO’s new series Mrs. Fletcher, slated to debut this fall. Production has been completed on the first season of the coming-of-age comedy, which explores the impact of internet porn and social media on the lives of empty nest divorcée Eve Fletcher (Kathryn Hahn) and her college freshman son Brendan (Jackson White). Boyce plays Jackson’s college roommate.

Also in the can are indie movie Runt, in which Boyce stars as a teenage boy who, after a troubling incident transpires, proves to be a young man with a take-no-prisoners attitude, and Paradise City, a six-episode independently produced TV series, a spinoff from indie film American Satan. The team behind the series, which does not have a distributor yet, also mourned Boyce’s loss today.