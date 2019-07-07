Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Follow Us:
Read Next:

‘Gone Girl’ Author Is “Sickened” By Novel’s Use In Missing Mom Case

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Cameron Boyce Death Mourned By Adam Sandler, Bob Iger, Young Hollywood

By Bruce Haring, Denise Petski

REX/Shutterstock

Reactions are pouring in as the world wakes up to the news on the death of actor Cameron Boyce. Many of his fans grew up with him via the Disney Channel, so his death was particularly personal.

Disney Channel, which was the fulcrum for Boyce’s career, issued the following statement:

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend.

“We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.

Some of the immediate online reactions:

Read More About:

Newswire

Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Must Read Stories

ad