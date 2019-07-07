Cameron Boyce Death Mourned By Adam Sandler, Bob Iger, Young Hollywood

Reactions are pouring in as the world wakes up to the news on the death of actor Cameron Boyce. Many of his fans grew up with him via the Disney Channel, so his death was particularly personal.

Disney Channel, which was the fulcrum for Boyce’s career, issued the following statement:

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson and friend. “We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed. Some of the immediate online reactions:

Rest In Peace, Cameron. You will be dearly remembered, my friend, and you will be greatly missed.💔/. — Charles Esten (@CharlesEsten) July 7, 2019

The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends. — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) July 7, 2019

Rest in peace Cameron Boyce. such an INCREDIBLE actor with such a bright future. he was SO young, this is insane. Sending all my love & thoughts to his family during this time. — sebastian javier (@sebtsb) July 7, 2019

really sad about cameron boyce. i never knew him but he just seemed like such a good kid. way too young. rip ♥️ — Jonah • WHY DON’T WE (@JonahMarais) July 7, 2019