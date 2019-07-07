Cameron Boyce Dies: ‘Descendants’ & ‘Jessie’ Star Was 20

Cameron Boyce, known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants and the TV series Jessie, has died. He was 20.

Boyce’s death was due to “an ongoing medical condition,” his family confirmed in a statement to ABC News.

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron,” a spokesperson said on behalf of the Boyce family to ABC News. “He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him.

“We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother.”

Boyce was best known for his leading role as Carlos in Disney’s Descendants franchise, and had wrapped production on Descendants 3, which is set to premiere in August. He was also set to appear as a series regular opposite Kathryn Hahn in HBO’s Mrs. Fletcher, and was due to appear in the American Satan TV spinoff Paradise City, about rock stars navigating the music industry. He also was set for a starring role in indie film Runt, directed by William Coakley.

Boyce’s breakout role came as one of the leads, Luke Ross, in Disney Channel’s Jessie, on which he starred for four seasons.

Boyce made his acting debut at 9 years old in the horror film Mirrors. He later appeared in the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups, as one of Sandler’s children.

Sandler posted a remembrance of Boyce on Twitter, “Too Young. Too sweet. Too funny. Just the nicest, most talented, and most decent kid around,” Sandler wrote Sunday. “Loved that kid. Cared so much about his family. Cared so much about the world. Thank you, Cameron, for all you gave to us. So much more was on the way. All our hearts are broken. Thinking of your amazing family and sending our deepest condolences.”

Bob Iger, chairman and chief executive officer of the Walt Disney Co., shared his condolences on Twitter.

“The Walt Disney Company mourns the loss of #CameronBoyce, who was a friend to so many of us, and filled with so much talent, heart and life, and far too young to die. Our prayers go out to his family and his friends,” Iger wrote.