Cameron Boyce Cause Of Death Revealed

The family of Cameron Boyce has confirmed epilepsy was a factor in the Disney star’s death. In a statement to People, the family said Boyce’s “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

“We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart-wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral — which in and of itself, is agonizing,” the family said.

The family’s statement follows word yesterday that the Los Angeles County coroner’s office completed an autopsy on the 20-year-old, but has delayed releasing an official cause of death pending additional tests.

Boyce was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at his home in North Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

Boyce was best known for his leading role as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, in Disney Channel’s hit original franchise Descendants. The actor had wrapped production on Descendants 3, which is slated to premiere in August.