Cameron Boyce Cause Of Death Released By L.A. County Coroner

Disney star Cameron Boyce died of sudden unexpected epilepsy, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office said in official records released Tuesday.

Boyce, 20, was found unresponsive on Saturday, July 6, at his home in North Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A family representative said at the time that the actor died following a seizure in his sleep, due to “an ongoing medical condition.”

An autopsy was performed on Monday, July 8, but the coroner’s office delayed releasing an official cause of death pending further investigation.

Days later, his family released a second statement saying his “tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

Boyce was best known for his roles in the Disney Channel franchise Descendants, and the network’s TV series Jessie. He recently wrapped a role for Descendants 3, which is scheduled to premiere next month.

He made his acting debut at 9 years old in the 2008 film Mirrors with Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton, and later played Adam Sandler’s son in the 2010 film Grown Ups.

The young actor shot a series of roles in upcoming projects before his death, including as a series regular in HBO’s new coming-of-age comedy, Mrs. Fletcher, and the indie film Runt.