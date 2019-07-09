Cameron Boyce Autopsy Complete, But Coroner Delays Report

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office performed an autopsy Monday on Disney star Cameron Boyce, but has delayed releasing an official cause of death pending additional tests.

Boyce, 20, was found unresponsive Saturday afternoon at his home in North Hollywood. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:35 p.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A family representative said in a statement that the actor died following a seizure in his sleep, caused by “an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated.”

Boyce was best known for his leading role as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil, in Disney Channel’s hit original franchise Descendants. The actor had wrapped production on Descendants 3, which is slated to premiere in August.

He was also set to appear as a series regular opposite Kathryn Hahn in HBO’s new coming-of-age comedy, Mrs. Fletcher. He additionally had roles in the upcoming American Satan TV spinoff Paradise City, and the indie film Runt, directed by William Coakley.

Boyce was born in Los Angeles in May 1999. He made his acting debut at 9 years old in the 2008 horror film Mirrors with Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton. He went on to land a role in the 2010 Adam Sandler film Grown Ups, as the comedian’s son.

