California Postpones Law Requiring Child Actors To Receive Sex Harassment Prevention Training Due To “Unavailability” Of Vendors And Materials

EXCLUSIVE: Enforcement of a new California law that requires child actors to receive training in sexual harassment prevention has been put on hold “due to the current unavailability of third-party vendors and applicable materials,” according to the state Labor Commissioner’s office.

Sources tell Deadline that two vendors had signed up to provide the training, but that neither was getting the job done. One was too expensive, charging kids $1,000 for the online training, and the other’s material reportedly wasn’t designed specifically for the needs of children employed in the entertainment industry.

AB 2338, which was signed into law last September by then-Gov. Jerry Brown, and which went into effect January 1, required child actors and their parents or legal guardians to receive training in sexual harassment prevention prior to the issuance of a permit to employ the child in the entertainment industry.

A statement posted on the website of the state’s Department of Industrial Relations, however, says that “the Labor Commissioner will not enforce the entertainment work permit provisions until further notice.”