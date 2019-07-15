CAA Signs ‘Pose’ Actor Indya Moore

EXCLUSIVE: CAA announced today that they have signed actor, model, writer and social activist Indya Moore. The transgender, non-binary Dominican-Puerto Rican actor is part of the groundbreaking, critically acclaimed FX series Pose co-created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Steven Canals, which is currently in its second season.

On the series, they play Angel Evangelista and is part of the largest trans cast in the history of television which includes Mj Rodriguez, Dominque Jackson, Angelica Ross, Hailie Sahar alongside Billy Porter, Angel Bismark Curiel, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Charlayne Woodard and Dyllón Burnside.

In addition to their work on TV, Moore has appeared in campaigns for Louis Vuitton, Dior, Calvin Klein, and Gucci, and has been featured in W, Vogue, Another, OUT, New York Magazine, and i-D. Earlier this year, they appeared on TIME Magazine’s “Most Influential People” list and they continued to blaze trails by becoming the first transgender person to grace the cover of ELLE Magazine and the first transgender person to keynote the 2019 Essence Festival.

In 2017, Moore appeared in Damon Cardasis’ indie musical fantasy drama Saturday Church alongside their Pose castmate Mj Rodriguez. Moore’s production company Beetlefruit Media, provides a platform for stories about disenfranchised groups.

Moore was previously represented by WME and will continue to be represented by Lisa Calli.