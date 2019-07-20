Batwoman executive produce Caroline Dries revealed Saturday at Comic-Con that Burt Ward, who played Robin opposite Adam West’s Batman in the iconic late 1960s TV series Batman, will appear in the CW’s annual Arrowverse superhero crossover event this fall.

Titled “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” the upcoming mega-crossover will unite the entire Arrowverse series franchise – Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman – in a five-episode epic that will span two quarters, with three episodes airing in December and the two concluding installments debuting in January.

The Ward news comes after Deadline broke yesterday that two previous Superman portrayers — Tyler Hoechlin and Brandon Routh — will play him at different times in the crossover.

The season finales of Arrow and The Flash provided some clues for the upcoming crossover, which shares its name with the landmark 12-issue DC Comics series that was published in the 1980s and essentially reset the DC mythology by scuttling decades worth of characters and the dense thicket of a canon built haphazardly by the month by hundreds of writers over decades.

Batwoman will be making its first foray into the Arrowverse — the series starring Ruby Rose premieres October 6 joining Supergirl on Sundays.

Rose did not attend Saturday’s Comic-Con panel.