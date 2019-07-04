‘Bulletproof’ &’Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Get Adjusted Premiere Dates On The CW

The CW has tweaked the scheduling plans for two new summer scripted series.

Action thriller Bulletproof will premiere on Aug. 7 at 8 PM, a move to a Wednesday night slot. The show was originally scheduled to premiere on Sunday, July 28.

Horror anthology series Two Sentence Horror Stories moves to a later time, from 8 PM to 9 PM, on Thursday. It will still debut on Aug. 8.

The show follows two undercover cops, Bishop (Noel Clarke of Star Trek: Into Darkness) and Pike (Ashley Walters of Top Boy) as they chase hardened criminals in London’s East End.

Bulletproof is from Vertigo Films and Company Pictures, with executive producers Allan Niblo (Britannia, Monsters), Michele Buck (Endeavour, Midsomer Murders), Judy Counihan (No Man’s Land, Fresh Meat), Nick Love (The Football Factory, The Sweeney), Noel Clarke, and Ashley Walters. The show is a Sky Original,and was co-funded and distributed internationally by Sky Vision.

Two Sentence Horror Stories tells contemporary tales of horror and haunting, tapping into universal primal fears.

The series features Nicole Kang (Batwoman), Jim Parrack (Suicide Squad) and Aleyse Shannon (Charmed) and was inspired by the viral fan fiction of two sentence horror stories.

Executive produced by Vera Miao (Best Friends Forever), Emily Wiedemann (Creative Control) and Chazz Carfora (Stories From The Felt), Two Sentence Horror Stories is from Stage 13 in association with Warner Bros.