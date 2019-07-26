Bryan Cranston’s Moonshot Entertainment Inks Deal With Warner Bros. TV Group

Bryan Cranston and his Moonshot Entertainment production company are leaving Sony Pictures TV for a multi-year overall deal at Warner Bros. Television Group.

Cranston launched Moonshot Entertainment in 2013 with a deal at Sony TV, the studio behind his Emmy-winning series Breaking Bad. James Degus soon joined him as president and will move with Cranston to WBTVG. During the company’s run at Sony TV, it produced series Sneaky Pete for Amazon, which Cranston co-created and had a recurring role on; the stop-motion animated SuperMansion for Sony’s Crackle; The Dangerous Book For Boys for Amazon; and Electric Dreams for Channel 4 in the UK and Amazon.

“I launched the company six years ago with an insatiable curiosity to discover unique, character-based storytelling, which has been a key to Moonshot’s success,” Cranston said. “My producing partner, James Degus, and I are excited to continue the journey at Warner Bros., where we will expand on an eclectic slate of ideas that aim to connect with the heart and mind.”

At WBTVG, Cranston and Degus plan to develop original series ideas for on-demand/streaming services, premium/pay and basic cable channels, the broadcast networks, and digital platforms. Moonshot’s series will be produced in association with either Warner Bros. Television, Warner Horizon Scripted Television, Warner Bros. Animation or Blue Ribbon Content, the Television Group’s digital division, depending on the platform. Warner Bros. International Television Distribution will distribute the series to the global marketplace.

Moonshot also produced the HBO original TV film All the Way, in which Cranston starred as President Lyndon B. Johnson, a role he previously played in the Broadway production of the same name, winning a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Play. For their work on the HBO film, the Moonshot partners were both nominated for Emmy Awards in the Made for Television Movie category, and Cranston was also nominated as Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie.

Cranston won two Emmys as part of the producing team of Breaking Bad and four Lead Actor in a Drama Series Emmys for his role on the AMC drama series.